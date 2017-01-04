Fake News" Is "Old News" for Nation State and Mercenary APTs

Regardless of your partisan persuasion, your opinion of mainstream media or your opinion of the ‘alt-right,’ one thing is for certain, ‘fake news’ is ‘old news’ when it comes to the weaponization of information by nation states and cyber mercenaries. Cyber adversaries tailor spear phishing and malvertising lures to stimulate cyber-hygienically inept users’ insatiable need to ‘click’ on everything and anything that momentarily ensnares their attention. Lures range in complexity from precise, error-free custom tailored spear-phishing emails that leverage the target’s LinkedIn profile, to typo-filled mass-spam; however, the focus of every social engineering campaign is to entice a target demographic of users to share information, to open an email, to download an attachment, to visit a watering-hole site, etc. For cyber adversaries, social engineering campaigns are low risk, high probability of success, low investment, and high reward. Since the attacker only needs one user, out of hundreds or thousands of potential targets within an organization, to respond to the lure, social engineering remains the dominant attack vector used by sophisticated and unsophisticated cyber adversaries alike. In this manner, a single click can deliver a devastating malicious payload that will haunt an organization for years to come. Source Link