Trump's tweets keep US manufacturers on their toes

Donald Trump’s prolific and opinionated tweeting helped him win the US election, and now he is using Twitter to persuade big business to bend to his agenda and help “make America great again!” There was further evidence this week that Trump’s unusual approach is paying off after Ford cancelled plans to open a new plant in Mexico.

After his election win, Trump credited Twitter and other social media platforms with helping him beat Hillary Clinton despite her much higher advertising spending. “The fact that I have such power in terms of numbers with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc, I think it helped me win all of these races where they’re spending much more money than I spent,” he told CBS’s 60 Minutes programme.