Newsvine

Isabella

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 23 Comments: 3 Since: Jun 2015

A recent report discusses how organizations can use identity access management solutions as part of proper cyber hygiene and to create stronger overall cybersecurity.

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Isabella View Original Article: icitech.org
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 12:44 PM
Discuss:

Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions are a critical component of organizational cyber-hygiene and cybersecurity initiatives because IAM solutions automate cyber-hygiene best practices, reduce user fatigue, provide access controls, establish user accountability, institute system auditability, and enable users to mitigate cyberattacks.

In this analysis, entitled “Identity and Access Management Solutions: Automating Cybersecurity While Embedding Pervasive and Ubiquitous Cyber-Hygiene-by-Design“, ICIT discusses the important role that IAM plays as part of a robust cyber-hygiene program and provides details on how IAM solutions address some of the most high-impact actions of un-cyber-hygienic personnel.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor