A recent report discusses how organizations can use identity access management solutions as part of proper cyber hygiene and to create stronger overall cybersecurity.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions are a critical component of organizational cyber-hygiene and cybersecurity initiatives because IAM solutions automate cyber-hygiene best practices, reduce user fatigue, provide access controls, establish user accountability, institute system auditability, and enable users to mitigate cyberattacks.

In this analysis, entitled “Identity and Access Management Solutions: Automating Cybersecurity While Embedding Pervasive and Ubiquitous Cyber-Hygiene-by-Design“, ICIT discusses the important role that IAM plays as part of a robust cyber-hygiene program and provides details on how IAM solutions address some of the most high-impact actions of un-cyber-hygienic personnel.