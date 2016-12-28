The botnets that erode the Internet will not die

Botnets (Botnet) refers to the use of one or more means of dissemination, will host a large number of infected bot programs (bots) virus, resulting in between the controller and the infected host can be formed by a control-many Of the network. Lily Hey Newman in this article fully describes the harassment of Mirai-led botnets, and the lack of network security awareness and the growing lack of security products, in a short time, the botnet will not die.

When the botnet named Mirai appeared for the first time in September, it advertised its existence to the world with its remarkable "talent." After Mirai paralyzed an important firewall on a news site with zombie networking devices, Dyn was created to paralyze a company that was the backbone of the US network, leaving millions of people without access to the network.

Mirai is an automatic identification of the Internet of Things devices, it can identify and let the Internet infected with the virus into a botnet, and then they are centralized control. After the Internet of Things will be embedded in a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and then a large number of garbage traffic will flood the target server, so that the server paralysis. Just a few weeks ago, Mirai interrupted more than 900,000 Deutsche Telekom customer network services, but also the invasion of about 2,400 British TalkTalk company's router. This week, the researchers released the evidence that there are 80 models of Mirai Sony camera invasion no resistance.

These attacks are handled by manipulating Mirai-controlled demodulators and webcams, and in fact, a hacker known as "Anna seniors" intends to open up the source code in September. Although Mirai's software is not new, but it fully proved its excellent flexibility and adaptability. As a result, hackers can develop Mirai from different lines to take over new weak networking devices and expand the Mirai botnet's ability to influence people and computing.In a report published this week, the Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology said Mirai will be a "short-lived threat" in the history of Internet of Things security. Hackers will be like people gradually tired of new toys, and the ultimate networking industry will also destroy the Mirai fragile device base.