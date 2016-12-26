Invasion of the killer bots

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) has blamed manufacturer negligence for the lack of security Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as broadband routers and has urged for more regulation.

In the report ‘Rise of the Machines’ ICIT authors say that a combination of pressure to decrease production costs, be competitive, and a rush to market, contributed to manufacturers’ decisions to produce IoT devices that lack security.

The Mirai and other malware turns computer systems running Linux into remotely controlled ‘bots’ that can be used as part of a ‘botnet’ in large-scale network attacks. These target IoT devices such as remote cameras and broadband routers and are designed to exploit weak security, default credentials, and hardcoded credentials and settings.

In December 2016 hundreds of thousands of Talk Talk and Post Office broadband customers were prevented from accessing the internet after an attack by Mirai botnet, which targeted routers manufactured by Taiwanese company ZyXEL. It followed similar attacks on other telecoms providers in Europe.