The Anatomy of Cyber-Jihad: Cyberspace is the New Great Equalizer

Until now it has been fairly easy to categorize malicious cyber-actors as State Sponsored APT, Hacktivist, Mercenary and Script Kiddie. However, a new threat actor has emerged who uses technological means to bring terror and chaos to our nation and its allies: the Cyber-Jihadist. Cyber-Jihad has quickly arrived on the scene and will only continue to grow and hyper-evolve. As a well-funded adversary, Cyber-Jihadists can easily outsource the more sophisticated attacks, purchase potent zero days, infiltrate and map networks and exfiltrate and manipulate data from America's virtually unprotected Internet of Things. Equally as alarming is the use of technology by terrorist groups for propaganda and recruitment, evidenced by the recent increase in "Lone Wolf" attacks around the world.