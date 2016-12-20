​Khizr Khan on being vilified by Trump: 'The far right feels that their voice has been heard'

As you look out from Khizr Khan’s home in Virginia, the Blue Ridge mountains sweep magnificently to one side. Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s idyllic estate, is a few miles in the other direction. And in between, still spiked into his neighbour Richard’s front lawn, is a plastic campaign sign that says “TRUMP”.

“Maybe he’s going to leave it up for the next four years,” says Khan, with a smile that turns into a sigh. Shaking his head, he takes a sip of tea and reaches for a small box of chocolates.

It is a month since the man who taunted Khan and his wife Ghazala following their headline-making appearance at the Democratic convention was elected to the world’s most powerful office, and reminders of Trump’s victory are everywhere.