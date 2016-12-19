Election Officials, consider your voting machines, networks and tabulators infected until you've forensically proven otherwise.

On September 26, 2016, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) released an Open Letter to Congress that urged for the informed communication of facts about the security of election systems with the American public. This communique builds upon the NASS letter with open source information described in our Hacking Elections is Easy! Research Report series.

After recent successful cyber-criminal exfiltrations of voter registration databases and recent cyberattacks on political organizations, attributed to Russian state-sponsored advanced persistent threat groups, State election officials are only now beginning to come to terms with the expansive hyper-evolved cyber-threat landscape surrounding United States election systems. Despite their protests that election officials are equipped to handle threats such as cyberattacks in the short and long-run, the inherent vulnerabilities built-into dilapidated black-box proprietary election systems and the substantial deficiency in cyber-hygiene among the personnel that manage elections are insurmountable obstacles without an extensive overhaul of the training and machines used in the election process, and without a considerable investment of resources. See More