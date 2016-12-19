The Electoral College Votes Today; Behind The Mumps Outbreak

The top local stories this morning from KERA News: The Electoral College meets today at their respective state capitols to cast ballots for President. Donald Trump is expected to win the electoral vote, though some electors say they won’t vote for him.

Art Sisneros of Dayton says he’ll resign at today’s meeting rather than vote for the president-elect. Christopher Suprun of Dallas says he’ll vote for a different Republican – John Kasich. Suprun’s decision has raised his public profile, and questions about his background.