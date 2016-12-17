How people are preparing for Trump's presidency

‘I’m donating money’

I am allocating a chunk of my budget to travel for protest. I want to participate in direct actions to confront anything that the Trump administration does that will put my family, my loved ones and my country at risk.

I will not spend money on leisure travel, I will cut down on frivolous expenses and I am actually looking into moving to cut my rent costs. I am offering pro-bono work to an organization that supports immigrant rights and an organization for progressive Muslims.

I am also donating money to causes that defend women’s rights, immigrant rights, environmental protections, LGBTQI rights, refugee help, native rights – all of the people that Trump wants to deny rights to.