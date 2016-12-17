Newsvine

Isabella

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 21 Comments: 3 Since: Jun 2015

How people are preparing for Trump's presidency

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Isabella View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 17, 2016 2:09 PM
Discuss:

‘I’m donating money’

I am allocating a chunk of my budget to travel for protest. I want to participate in direct actions to confront anything that the Trump administration does that will put my family, my loved ones and my country at risk.

I will not spend money on leisure travel, I will cut down on frivolous expenses and I am actually looking into moving to cut my rent costs. I am offering pro-bono work to an organization that supports immigrant rights and an organization for progressive Muslims.

I am also donating money to causes that defend women’s rights, immigrant rights, environmental protections, LGBTQI rights, refugee help, native rights – all of the people that Trump wants to deny rights to.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor