According to Recorded Future, hackers were able to set up a "watering hole" on the EAC site, leveraging an existing vulnerability to collect the login information of at least 100 EAC(Election Assistance Commission ) user accounts, "including some with administrative privileges."

As outgoing President Barack Obama pledges retaliation for election season hacks allegedly ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Donald Trump vehemently denies such assertions, a team of cybersecurity experts at Recorded Future say they found an exploit on the Election Assistance Commission website that compromised administrative accounts and could have wider reaching effects. The EAC — established in 2002 by the Help America Vote Act — exists to help local election officials by creating voluntary voting system guidance, maintaining a database of pertinent election administration information and accrediting voting machine testing laboratories.